|
|
Gayle R. Sternberg of Albert Lea, died peacefully surrounded by her family at St. John's the Woodlands on Monday, Nov. 25 2019. Funeral Services for Gayle will be held at 10:30 on Monday, Dec. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The Reverend Matthew Lehman will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m.. on Sunday at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, and also one hour before services at the church. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m., on Monday at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, South Branch.
Gayleen R. Niemeier was born on Aug. 30, 1955, in Trimont, the daughter of Clarence and RaMona (Siem) Niemeier. She was a graduate of St. James High School. On June 2, 1984, she married her soulmate Randy Sternberg. Gayle and Randy made their home in Albert Lea and they were blessed with daughters, Stephanie and Naomi. Gayle had worked as a dental assistant, legal secretary, and for 26 years as a licensed home day care provider. Family was always Gayle's first priority, and being a home day care provider gave her opportunity to spend more time and be there for her daughters. Strong in her faith, in addition to her daily devotions, Gayle was very active in Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being active in the Altar and Flower Guilds, served as a Sunday School Teacher, was on the Contemporary Worship Team and Martha Circle. She also was a willing volunteer for any church activity, October Fest and the Freeborn County Fair Booth were among her favorites. Gayle loved to travel, was adventuresome, competitive, and passionate about holidays and family traditions. Gayle was a consummate caregiver to all, she always tried to make everyone's day a little brighter.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband, Randy of Albert Lea; daughters: Stephanie (Ethan) Berg of and their children Addison, Brynn and Cora of Hudson, Wis., Naomi (David) Schuster and daughter Raelen of Rochester; siblings: Nona Niemeier of Eagle Lake, Kevin (Betsy) Niemeier of Minnetonka, Brad (Eileen) Niemeier of Benson; mother-in-law, Charlotte Sternberg of St. James; brother-in-law, Jeff (Doris) Sternberg of Lakeville; sister-in-law, Valerie Hanna of Eden Prairie, many nieces and nephews; aunts: Sharon Malott, Hilma Johnson, Eldora Krenz and several cousins. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and RaMona Niemeier; grandparents: Alfred and Emma Niemeier, Melvin Siem, Ethel Siem Hopman; step grandfather, Walter Hopman; cousin, Barry Malott, and aunts and uncles: Dale and Emma Siem, Eldon Malott, Don Johnson and Dwayne Krenz.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019