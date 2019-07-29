|
|
Gene N. Schmitz, 87 of Lewisville, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cottagewood Senior Living Community in Mankato. Memorial visitation will be held at Zaharia Family Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., Private family burial will be held at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice.
Gene was born on March 3, 1932 in Jackson, to Evelyn and John Schmitz. He was united in marriage on Feb. 9, 1952 to Darlene McColley in the Pastor's Parlor in Jackson. The couple lived in Butterfield for five years before moving to Lewisville in 1957. Gene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lewisville. He enjoyed fishing and time outdoors. In his later years, he loved watching birds and nature.
Gene is survived by two daughters: Deb (Craig) Lehmann, St. James, Midge (Doug) Sieg, Truman; son, Gene "Butch" Schmitz, Jr., St. James; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and daughter in law, Becky Schmitz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; son, Bob Schmitz; one brother, four sisters; one granddaughter, Kimberly Sieg, and one great-granddaughter, Emilie Hissam.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019