With sadness in our hearts we tell you Gerald John Klaras, Jr. passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2020 while at work. Gerry was born May 7, 1949 in St. James, Minnesota a son of Gerald John, Sr. and Eva Klaras. He was the third born of the five Klaras children.
Gerry attended kindergarten in the public school system where he fell in love for the first time with his teacher, Miss Burtness. He attended St. James Catholic School first through eighth grade. Gerry graduated from St. James High School, Class of '67. He played high school football, loved working on cars and bought his first motorcycle, a wrecked Cushman scooter he restored. Upon graduation from high school Gerry entered Jackson Vocational School and graduated a lineman.
Vietnam was a hotspot by then and Gerry was drafted into the Army. At 21 years old he was a well-qualified cable splicer attached to the 32nd Signal Battalion near Can Tho. He later cross-trained to helicopter gunner.
Returning from Vietnam, Gerry discovered Minnesota winters were bitter for a lineman. Friends who had left for warmer climate encouraged him to check out work around Phoenix, Arizona. Money wasn't in plentiful supply. He found a free ticket to Phoenix could be had by driving someone's second car to Arizona, Gerry was hired by Arizona Public Service in January 1973 and worked at APS 47 years until his passing. His knowledge and tenure earned him the title, "The Legend". He loved his work and saw no reason to retire with good health on his side. Gerry valued the friendship of all those he had the pleasure of knowing and working with at APS.
March 31, 1973 he and LaVonne Gaalswyk were united in marriage in the First Lutheran Church in St. James. They made their home in Phoenix later moving to Prescott with their two young sons, Rick and Ben. Gerry and Vonnie celebrated 47 years of married life this past March.
Often Gerry enjoyed breakfast or coffee with a group of close friends at the St. Michael Hotel Coffee Shop. In the evening he might take his Harley for a spin. He loved to fish. A fishing trip with Rick and Ben made for a good time and sometimes they caught a string of fish. Gerry and Vonnie planned family road trips/camping trips together. They traveled across the U.S. visiting grandparents in Minnesota, relatives in South Carolina, experiencing the coast enjoying the sights and sounds of this great country. Gerry treasured this time together. After the boys were grown, Gerry and Vonnie continued road trips. A favorite destination was Portland, Oregon the home of son Rick and family. They traveled to visit granddaughter Lilly, as often as they could. Grandpa had a soft spot in his heart for her.
In the summer of 2009 Gerry and his brother Tom took the ride of a lifetime for two motorcycle enthusiasts. They headed for Deal's Gap in Tennessee. The 300 curves never saw two brothers experience so much fun. One could say that was the icing on the cake for brothers who loved to feel the wind blow past their ears.
Gerry loved his family, he loved his work, he loved his friends. If Gerry would have a last word for any of us, he would probably say, "Love one another. God bless you."
Gerry is survived by his wife, Vonnie; son Rick and wife Shenyah and grandchildren Lilly and Zenikaya of Portland, OR; son, Ben of Prescott, AZ; sisters: Mary Lou Roberts (Bob), Georgetown, SC, Margaret Wimmer (Dennis), Las Vegas, NV; a brother, Tom (Helen), Clinton, SC; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many good friends. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Klaras Zender and her husband Paul J. Zender; a brother-in-law, Danny K, Dawson, Sr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral plans will be scheduled at a later date in Prescott.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020