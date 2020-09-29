Gerald Nelson

Gerald Dale Nelson, 84, of St. James died on September 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, St. James. Service was held at the First Lutheran Church, St. James, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. The clergy was Rev. Matthew Seegert. Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery in St. James at a later date. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Hey all you Hornswogglers. On Wednesday September 23 Jerry Nelson, aka Superman, was reunited in heaven with his parents, brothers and sister after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 84 years old. Jerry was born on July 19, 1936 to Ervin and Myrtle Nelson in South Branch township. He graduated from St. James High School in 1954 where he was active in athletics. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in St. James, where he later married his childhood sweetheart, Roberta Jamieson in 1957. From the union of this marriage Jerry and Roberta were blessed with three children; Scott, Trent and Tracey. Jerry was a train engineer for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for over 40 years where he earned the nickname of "Superman" from his fellow co-workers. To say that Jerry enjoyed telling stories is like saying that a Minnesota January is a bit chilly. Now Jerry has gained a whole new audience for his stories in Heaven. Jerry had many passions. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons, golfing, playing man or mouse with his fellow card players, as well as traveling to Mexico for vacations. But most important of all, Jerry loved spending precious time with his family, they were the joy of his life. Jerry always considered everyone his friend, and if you asked him he would tell you that spending time with his friends would allow him to cut back on his "BS" prescription.
He is survived by his loving wife Roberta of 63 years, his son Scott (Jerilyn) Nelson, Trent (Karie) Nelson and Tracey (Lon) Peterson; grandchildren: Jayme and Zachary Nelson, Jared (Erin) Nelson, Danica (Al) Reiser, Heidi Fessler, Derek (Lindsey) Nelson, Aron (Kate) Gulick Peterson and Maren Peterson; great-grandchildren: Nic and Jillian Mays, Lexy Nelson and Hudson Reiser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Myrtle Nelson, his father- and mother-in-law Harold and LaVern Jamieson, his brothers Gene and Russell Nelson, his sister Charlotte Holmquist and his granddaughter Abby Fessler.