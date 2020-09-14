Gerald "Jerry" Raymond Anderson, 80, of Lake Crystal passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Madelia Community Hospital.

Jerry was born August 20, 1940, in St. James to Leola (White) and Raymond Anderson. He was a member of the St. James Class of 1958 and served in the Army National Guard from 1958-1965. Jerry married Francine Howe on August 20, 1960, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2020.He was a lifetime member of East Sveadahl Lutheran Church in rural St. James.

For many years, Jerry owned and operated buses in St. James and Lake Crystal as well as the Apco Service Station in St. James. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working on his son's farm, camping, following the Minnesota Twins, and time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife Francey; son Tim and Barb Anderson, daughter Sarah and Tim Lewis, all of Lake Crystal; grandchildren Kaci and Keith Wilson, Tyler and Blake, Dani and Josh Ramos, Lenox, Nova, and Axel, John Anderson, and Kendall Anderson; sister Betty and Ron Fast; brother Doug and Jana Anderson; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Ivy and John Arlandson. He was preceded in death by his parents Leola and Raymond Anderson; parents-in-law Esther and Ivanhoe Howe; infant brother Robert Anderson; sister Barb Anderson; son Todd Anderson; and brother-in-law John Carlsson.

Family graveside services will be held at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church cemetery.

