1/1
Gerald Raymond "Jerry" Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Raymond Anderson, 80, of Lake Crystal passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Madelia Community Hospital.
Jerry was born August 20, 1940, in St. James to Leola (White) and Raymond Anderson. He was a member of the St. James Class of 1958 and served in the Army National Guard from 1958-1965. Jerry married Francine Howe on August 20, 1960, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2020.He was a lifetime member of East Sveadahl Lutheran Church in rural St. James.
For many years, Jerry owned and operated buses in St. James and Lake Crystal as well as the Apco Service Station in St. James. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working on his son's farm, camping, following the Minnesota Twins, and time with his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife Francey; son Tim and Barb Anderson, daughter Sarah and Tim Lewis, all of Lake Crystal; grandchildren Kaci and Keith Wilson, Tyler and Blake, Dani and Josh Ramos, Lenox, Nova, and Axel, John Anderson, and Kendall Anderson; sister Betty and Ron Fast; brother Doug and Jana Anderson; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Ivy and John Arlandson. He was preceded in death by his parents Leola and Raymond Anderson; parents-in-law Esther and Ivanhoe Howe; infant brother Robert Anderson; sister Barb Anderson; son Todd Anderson; and brother-in-law John Carlsson.
Family graveside services will be held at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved