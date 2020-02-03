|
|
Gerald Schultz, 86, of St. James, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in St. James with military honors provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Gerald "Jerry" Schultz was born on Sept. 10 1933, in St. James to Joseph and Evelyn Schultz. Jerry lived in St. James his whole life. He married his high school sweetheart Delores "Rusty" Heckman on Sept. 25 1953. Jerry was drafted into the Army in 1953. He went to Fort Lewis, Washington during the Korean conflict, was assigned to the motor pool Company C, 2nd Infantry, and achieved the rank of Corporal. Jerry joined the American Legion Post 0033 and the Jaycees Junior Chamber in St. James in 1958. He worked for Bolin Lumber in La Salle until 1958. Jerry and Delores were blessed with their son Michael on Feb. 7 1961. Jerry worked at Roadways Construction as Foreman of the road crew from 1958 to 1995 before retiring. He also helped create the E.C.I.N. Watonwan weather spotters in 1976. He joined the First Lutheran Church in 2008 and was an active member of the congregation. Jerry enjoyed camping, dancing, and traveling to his grandchildren's games and concerts. He also enjoyed relaxing by the lake and watching all the wildlife.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Delores; son Michael (and Lisa) of Mankato; grandchildren: Isaiah (and Anthony Laughlin) of South St. Paul and Isaac of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Judy of Spicer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Robert, Richard, Eugene, and sister-in-law Carolyn.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020