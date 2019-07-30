Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Presbyterian church
Saint James, MN
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian church
Saint James, MN
Gerald Severin "Jerry" Siem


1936 - 2019
Gerald Severin "Jerry" Siem Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) Severin Siem, 83, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2019 in Cloquet, from cancer. Services will be held Monday, August 5th at 10:30am at First Presbyterian church in Saint James with Rev. David Lick officiating. Burial will follow at Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery, visitation will be one hour before services at the church on Monday. Memorials can be made to the or American Parkinsons Disease Association. Jerry was born June 30, 1936 in Saint James. A veteran in the Korean war. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Condolences for the family may be left at www.sturmfh.com
Survived by children: Cynthia Siem of Silver Bay, Catherine and Christine Siem both of Grand Rapids, Brian Siem of Cloquet, and John Siem of Fairhaven. Seven brothers, and two sisters. Nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Allen, Grandsons Brett and Cody.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019
