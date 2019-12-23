|
|
Glenn Runge, 65, of St. James passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Glenn was born on June 12, 1954 to Walter and Arlyne (Jensen) Runge at the Air Force Base in Denison, Tex. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Saint James. He attended and graduated from St. James High School in 1972. During his high school years he helped his mom and dad by working at Runge Trucking. This experience assisted in paving his way to success as he won the High School Industrial Arts Award as well as placing first in the State Auto Mechanics Contest. After graduation, he continued to work at Runge Trucking hauling grain and doing mechanic work. He carried on with his inherited love for trucks and farming, passed down from his grandfather and father, and was known as one of the best mechanics in the area. On June 9, 1979 Glenn married Mary Blackstad at First Lutheran Church in St. James. After Glenn's parents passed away 25 years ago, Glenn and Mary founded their own trucking company, G&M Runge. With their desks facing one another, they worked together with a mutual love and respect most could only dream of. They were able to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this past summer. He enjoyed spending time and having fun with his family and grandchildren and attending their activities. He also enjoyed Mustang rides with Mary, traveling to California to see Sara, attending truck shows, following politics, camping, and plowing for Tom in the fall. He always made time for the animals that crossed his path, especially Sophie, Buster, Puddles and Case. Glenn made sure a life lesson was learned from every situation he and his family encountered and that his family was well taken care of. Glenn was taught by his parents to have a strong work ethic like no other. He lived by the quote, "when the going gets tough, the tough get going," all throughout his life. He continued this way of living every second during his battle with lung cancer and always had hope. He was known and will be remembered by his employees, family and friends for his respectful, honest, detailed, conservative, and hard working ways and we are all better people for having had him in our lives. Blessed be his memory. 10-4 GW.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Runge; children: Scott (Samantha) Runge of St.James, Sara Runge (Pablo Patlis) of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Susan (Daniel) Bottin of St. James; grandchildren: Jacob, Keeley and Katelyn Runge, Emma, Harper and Eva Bottin all of St. James; brother-in-law, Tom Blackstad of St. James; brothers: Mark (Jill) Runge, Dale (Pam) Runge, Keith (Nona) Runge all of St. James; uncle, Donovan Hopmanl aunt, Janice Jensen; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He has now become our guardian angel and was welcomed home by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Obert and Myrna Blackstad, and grandparents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019