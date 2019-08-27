|
Harold Noren, 94, of St. James passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 10 a.m.,, Saturday, Aug. 31, at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church, rural St. James, with Rev. Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will Friday at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Saturday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Harold Rodney Noren was born Sept. 9, 1924 in rural St. James. He was the son of Gust and Ida (Warling) Noren. Harold was baptized and confirmed at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church. He attended District 58 country school through 8th grade and graduated in 1942 from St. James High School. He married Viola Lange on Dec. 2, 1950 and they had three children: Jerry, Dwayne, and Ronald. Harold was born on his parents farm in rural St. James and spent his entire life living on the farm site. He loved the farm and the life it provided. He loved working the land, raising livestock, and working and building things with his hands. He had a lot of skill and creativity with farm shop tools and wood working tools. He built numerous pieces of farm machinery and built go karts, furniture, and other wood items for his kids and grandkids. During his life Harold enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, flying, trapshooting, bowling, camping, casinos, and traveling. He got great enjoyment playing cards, all types of games, assembling jigsaw puzzles, and he and Viola belonged to neighborhood card club their entire married life. Harold was a volunteer and active in his community serving as board member or officer of East Sveadahl Lutheran Church, Riverdale township, the National Farmers Organization, the county DFL, and Watonwan Game and Fish Club. No one loved their sons, daughter in-laws, grandkids and great grandkids more than Harold. He followed their activities throughout their school years and into adult hood. He was very proud of their successes at school, work, and life. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends.
Harold is survived by his children: Jerry (Lynette) Noren of St. James, Dwayne (Cathy) Noren of Plymouth: daughter in-law, Angie Noren of St. James; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kylee (Paul) O'Malley and their children Landon and Patrick, Jarah (Brandon) Hagen, Andrea (Jake) Rubischko, Sean (Kerry) Noren and their children Mason, Ava, and Noah, Dareth (Nick) Herman and their children Brayden and Camden, Jamie (Buddy) Seiner and their children Lilly, Mya, and Grayson, Krista (Ryan) Gellert and their children Lincoln and Asher, and Dr. Steven Noren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Viola of 67 years; son. Ronald; parents, five sisters and three brothers.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019