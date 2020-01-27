|
Harris A. Eng, 89, of St. James and formerly of rural Odin, was called to his eternal rest on Jan. 25, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Odin, and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the Church. A Celebration of Life Services for Harris will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Odin, with Pastor Carla Reierson officiating. Burial will be in Church Cemetery. Messages of Sympathy can be sent online to the family at www.kramerfuneralhome.com.
Harris Alton Eng was born at home on Oct. 25, 1930 in Cedar Township, Martin County on the family farm. He was the son of Iver and Carrie (Hockel) Eng. Harris was baptized, and later confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended District 71 grade school in Cedar Township, and graduated from Trimont High School in 1949. He married JoAnn Gellert on Nov. 14, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wilbert. Many memorable years were spent farming and raising their four children on the family farm by Odin. They moved to St. James in 2011. He was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Odin, and was treasurer of the cemetery board for many years and held various other offices. Previously he was a member of the Pork Producers Association, he served on the Cedar Township Board for 9 years, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the St. James Flying Club. Throughout the years he loved being there for his family and enjoyed supporting them and being a big part of their lives. He and JoAnn had the opportunity to travel and visit many different countries. He also loved taking the family on trips while they were growing up.
Harris is survived by his wife, JoAnn Eng of St. James; his four children: Gwen (Sten) Berge of Oslo, Norway, Chris (Ron) Thiessen of Butterfield, Julie (Don) Linscheid of Butterfield, Nathan (Holly) Eng of Singapore; nine grandchildren: Amanda (Justin) Taraldson, Clay Linscheid (friend Brooke), Thea (Jorge) Valdez, Carrie (Tyler) Freeman, Erik Berge (friend Ida), Erin Linscheid, Emma Berge (friend Sigurd), Carter Eng (friend Callan), Issac Eng; six great-grandchildren: Ryker and Cael Taraldson, Justin, Veronica, Joseph and Jacen Valdez; sister Gloria Schuette of Delano; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gellert of Altoona, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Bodner; brothers-in-law: Elton Schuette, Randall Gellert and Rolland Gellert; sister-in-law, Gay Gellert.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020