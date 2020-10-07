Helen Ensey, 88, of St. James passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St James. Memorial services will be 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in St. James with Rev. David Lick officiating.
Burial will follow at Bass Lake Cemetery in Winnebago. Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation of First Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to Donna Lende 504 Chapin Dr., Harwood, ND 58042. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Helen Orbell Nielsen was born July 29,1932 in Winnebago to Knud and Alta (Orbell) Nielsen. Helen was active in many school activities and graduated from Winnebago High School in 1950. She attended Mankato State College and earned her BS degree in education. She began teaching at St James and after a number of years she started a pre-school. She loved teaching. On July 10,1955 she was united in marriage to Russell Ensey and they lived their entire married life in St. James. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at Pleasant View where they were both residents. Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, St. James and was a member and active in the Presbyterian Women and the Dorcas Circle. She was involved with the Friends of the Library in St. James and also belonged to a bridge club. Her and Russ spent many winters in Mesa, Ariz. and enjoyed camping with friends at Lake Amelia in the summer. Her and Russ loved dancing.
Helen is survived by her husband Russell; one niece Christine McNally of San Diego and her daughter Sophia Agoot; her cousins Donna (Vern) Lende and Patty (Mark) Thompson; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Catherine who was killed in a car accident in 2011.