Henry Engdahl

Henry, age 93, of Butterfield passed away at Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows in North Mankato on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Graveside services for family and special friends will be 11 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Darfur with Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the Bethlehem Lutheran church cemetery fund.
Henry (Bill) Kenneth Engdahl was born June 15, 1927 on the family farm in Adrian Township, Watonwan County to Henry E. and Thea (Hansen) Engdahl. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church in St. James, and confirmed at the Lutheran West Sveadahl Church. He attended District 44 school near Darfur. He joined the United States Navy in February 1946 and served at the Balboa Naval Station in Panama until his discharge in Nov. 1947. He returned home and worked on the family farm. He married MarlynJohnson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Darfur on October 22, 1948. Together they milked cows, raised chickens and farmed the land. Henry had a love for fishing (especially with granddaughter Lexy) and hunting and trying other outdoor sports. He was a member of the Darfur Sportsmen Club. When he sold the cows at the age of 58 he took up downhill skiing. He went on ski trips with his son to Colorado, Utah and Wyoming where many wonderful memories were made. Henry served on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church council, volunteered as a driver to bring local veterans to doctors appointments at the VETS hospital in Minneapolis. He was a member of the American Legion. He also served as a member of the Adrian Township board. In 1996 Henry and Marlynreceived the Distinguished Service Award from the Watonwan County Farm Bureau. In May 2005 his wife Marlyn, the love of his life passed away.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernie(Mike) (Maybelle), Herbert (Roslyn), Leonard (Ovida), and his sister Florence (Joseph) Tande, and son-in-law Harold Nelson. Henry is survived by his children: Gordon (Lynn) Engdahl of Petoskey, Michigan and Diane (Hal) Nelson of North Mankato. Grand daughter Lexy Nelson of Savage, Minnesota, Step-grandsons Jeff (Tammy) Nelson of Superior, WI and Dana (Edie) Leasman of Mankato. Step-grand daughter Krissanne (Javier) Zaldua of Woodcote, England. Step great grandchildren Jessica (Joseph) Pearson of Superior, and Abby, Zack, and Alex Leasman of Mankato;Zuzu, Aidan, Sabina and Gabriel Zaldua of Woodcote, England. Special friend Erna Johnson.