Howard Gerald Olson, age 87 of New Ulm passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Oak Hills Living Center, New Ulm. Due to the Corona Virus caution, there will be no public visitation. There will be a private service at the South Chapel of Minnesota Valley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New Ulm City Cemetery with full military honors being provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. To leave an online condolence for his family or to sign the guest book go to www.mvfh.org
Howard was born on Jan. 5, 1933 in St. James, the son of Helmer and Gladys (Knudson) Olson. After High School, he graduated from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis as an Auto Mechanic. Howard is a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he married the love of his life, LoVanelle Warner on Dec. 30, 1955 at Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James. He was employed by Crowley Motors and Harold's Line Up in St. James. He later became a Vocational Auto Mechanics Instructor at New Ulm High School and taught for 26 years. Howard was very involved in the Lions Club of New Ulm, Big Brothers of America and VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America). He was a member at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and held many offices over the years. After retirement, he and his wife LoVanelle built a home on Spider Lake near Nevis. It gave him great delight when family would stay at the lake home, enjoy the outdoors and spend time together. He loved many years of fishing and photographing wildlife. Howard was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church of Nevis and was active in the Men's Bible Study group.
Howard is survived by his wife of 64 years, LoVanelle; children: Valerie (Bill) Aufderheide of New Ulm, Lynae (Bradley) Bushard of Chaska; grandchildren: Drew Aufderheide, Brennan Bushard, Jacob (Libby) Aufderheide, Chelsea (Mike) Adams and great grandson, Ramsey Adams; sisters, Judy (Randy) Wells and Joyce (Mark) Ahlstrom, Joyce (Orval) Olson and Margene (Joseph) Moreau. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Gladys; brother, Orval Olson; father-in-law and mother in-law: Richard and Arline Warner, and brother-in-law, Joseph Moreau.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2020