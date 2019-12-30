|
Howard Hanson, 74, of Madelia passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 3:30 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour before Mass on Friday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Howard William Hanson was born Feb. 17, 1945 in St. James to parents William and Ida (Sandmeyer) Hanson. Howard attended school at Worthington Crippled Children's School until the age of 21. He lived and worked in Minneapolis before moving to Mankato for two years. He returned to Minneapolis where he lived and worked before moving to St. James in 1990. He worked at Pizza Hut for a time coordinated by Enterprise North. In 2007 he moved into REM Group home in Madelia and worked at Enterprise North until retiring earlier this year. While working in Minneapolis he received the certificate of a appreciation from the State of Minnesota and received a 20 years of Service Award from Enterprise North in Madelia.
He is survived by sisters: Ilene Carlson of St. James, Irene Wright of St. James, Marilyn (Joel) Nelson of St. James; brothers: Harlan (Arlene) Hanson of St. James, Gary Hanson of Rapid City, S.D., Joseph (Robin) Hanson of Las Vegas, Neb.; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Hanson; sister, Audrey Roiger; two brothers stillborn; nephews: Perry Roiger, Mitch Carlson; grandnephews: Josh Nelson, Francisco A. Roiger; brothers-in-law, Donald Carlson, Elwood Wright and Melvin Roiger.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020