Idele Peterson, 90, went to Heaven on June 12, 2019. The memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m., at Woodland Hills Chapel, 1605 Woodland Ave, Mankato. After the service the family invites everyone to stay for a light lunch and time of fellowship. Burial will be private.
She was a daughter of the late Ben and Ida Hudson of St. James.
She is survived by two sons: Bob Peterson (Laurie) and Brad Peterson (Debbie); daughter, Linda Hivner; daughter-in-law, Holly Peterson; four grandchildren: Elisha, Eric, Ben, Ashley, and a great grandson, Spencer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar "Pete" Peterson; son, Mike Peterson, and son-in-law, Bob Hivner.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019