Ivan Elg, 89, of Comfrey, died on July 11, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey and will continue on Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. Service will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Darfur, on Monday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Rev. Matthew Seegert. Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Darfur. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Ivan Stanley Elg was born on June 13, 1930, to Floyd and Adabelle (Rask) Elg in Selma Township, Cottonwood County. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Comfrey. He graduated from Comfrey Public School in 1948. In 1952, Ivan was drafted into the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He spent 14 months with the Corp of Engineers at Pusan Korea. When he returned home, he owned and operated the Darfur Farm Store. He married Ione Johnson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Darfur on Nov. 5, 1955. Ivan's love for the land and farming overcame the business future and he moved his family to the country. He began farming in Adrian Township, Watonwan County in 1967. Ivan farmed until his retirement in 1993 and moved to Comfrey in 2009. Ivan was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Darfur and a life member of the VFW in St. James and American Legion in Darfur and Comfrey. Ivan enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping with his family, as well as attending church and school programs and sporting events. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and watching the MN Twins.
Ivan is survived by his daughters: Denise (Mike) Ludewig of Comfrey, Mary (Dennis) Carlson and Marlys (Bob) Christensen both of New Ulm; son, David (Paula) Elg of Butterfield; grandchildren: Kyle Ludewig, Lisa (Josh) Brown, Aaron Ludewig, Joseph (Darcy) Johnson, Ryan (Grace) Johnson, Andrew (Amanda) Christensen, T.J. (Fayth) Christensen, John (Anna) Christensen, Anthony (Tawana) Elg, Travis (Alison) Elg; 17 great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Henry Engdahl. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth; sister, Ardis; and his beloved wife Ione.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 12 to July 15, 2019