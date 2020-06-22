James Hovdet

James A. Hovdet, 85, of Butterfield, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020 at Our House Hospice of Murray County in Slayton. Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Voss Park in Butterfield, with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at Voss Park on Saturday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com To access the livestream service streamed on Facebook go to Facebook.com/butterfieldcbc Please join the livestream 15 minutes prior to the start of the service. Those in attendance are asked to bring a lawn chair for Jim's Service.
James Albert Hovdet was born on Jan. 27, 1935 to Arnold and Emelia (Kjobstad) Hovdet in Mountain Lake. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Odin. Jim attended grade school in Odin and high school in St. James. At the age of sixteen, Jim was employed at Butterfield Foods. On Dec. 9, 1955 he was united in marriage to Iona Junker at Bethel Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake. After their marriage they lived in Butterfield and raised their family while Jim remained employed at Butterfield Foods. Jim worked his way up at Butterfield Foods to become a Foreman. At age 50 he became a USDA Federal Meat Inspector. Jim retired when he was 63, however he continued to work as an intermittent until the age of 81. In retirement, Jim and Iona enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and spending their winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Jim was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Butterfield where he served as treasurer and an usher. He also served on the Butterfield Fire Department for over twenty years and was a member of the Mountain Lake Golf Club. Jim loved getting up early to cook breakfast before heading out to go deer hunting with his family. He also enjoyed golfing and playing cards with family and friends. He loved socializing and could visit with anyone. He was well known for his nice smile and kind heart. Jim was an avid walker often covering more than two miles a day.
Jim is survived by his wife, Iona Hovdet of Butterfield; four children: Randy (Sandy) Hovdet and Rick (Brenda) Hovdet both of Lakeville, Brad (Pam) Hovdet of Lake Shetek, and Becky (Mark) Peterson of rural Crookston; eight-grandchildren: Tami (Alex), Todd, Sara (Dustin), Kesha (Nick), Cody (Kristin), Carter, Jake, Nikki (Mark); eight-great-grandchildren: Aryana and Azarya, Payton, Wyatt, Harper, Avery, Kinsley, Mason; sister-in-law, Diana Hovdet of Truman; brothers-in-law, Ralph (JoAnn) Junker of Butterfield, and Glen (Joanne) Junker of St. James; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Emelia Hovdet; brother, Lester Hovdet; sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley and LaVerne Haler and Emily and Bill Whitehead; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Elvin and Sonja Junker and other relatives.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.