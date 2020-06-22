James Hovdet
1935 - 2020
James A. Hovdet, 85, of Butterfield, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020 at Our House Hospice of Murray County in Slayton. Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Voss Park in Butterfield, with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at Voss Park on Saturday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com To access the livestream service streamed on Facebook go to Facebook.com/butterfieldcbc Please join the livestream 15 minutes prior to the start of the service. Those in attendance are asked to bring a lawn chair for Jim's Service.
James Albert Hovdet was born on Jan. 27, 1935 to Arnold and Emelia (Kjobstad) Hovdet in Mountain Lake. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Odin. Jim attended grade school in Odin and high school in St. James. At the age of sixteen, Jim was employed at Butterfield Foods. On Dec. 9, 1955 he was united in marriage to Iona Junker at Bethel Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake. After their marriage they lived in Butterfield and raised their family while Jim remained employed at Butterfield Foods. Jim worked his way up at Butterfield Foods to become a Foreman. At age 50 he became a USDA Federal Meat Inspector. Jim retired when he was 63, however he continued to work as an intermittent until the age of 81. In retirement, Jim and Iona enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and spending their winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Jim was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Butterfield where he served as treasurer and an usher. He also served on the Butterfield Fire Department for over twenty years and was a member of the Mountain Lake Golf Club. Jim loved getting up early to cook breakfast before heading out to go deer hunting with his family. He also enjoyed golfing and playing cards with family and friends. He loved socializing and could visit with anyone.  He was well known for his nice smile and kind heart.  Jim was an avid walker often covering more than two miles a day.  
Jim is survived by his wife, Iona Hovdet of Butterfield; four children: Randy (Sandy) Hovdet and Rick (Brenda) Hovdet both of Lakeville, Brad (Pam) Hovdet of Lake Shetek, and Becky (Mark) Peterson of rural Crookston; eight-grandchildren: Tami (Alex), Todd, Sara (Dustin), Kesha (Nick), Cody (Kristin), Carter, Jake, Nikki (Mark); eight-great-grandchildren: Aryana and Azarya, Payton, Wyatt, Harper, Avery, Kinsley, Mason; sister-in-law, Diana Hovdet of Truman; brothers-in-law, Ralph (JoAnn) Junker of Butterfield, and Glen (Joanne) Junker of St. James; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Emelia Hovdet; brother, Lester Hovdet; sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley and LaVerne Haler and Emily and Bill Whitehead; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Elvin and Sonja Junker and other relatives.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Voss Park
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Voss Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
My sympathy to you and your family.I am sorry that he

was not able to recover from his fall.I will remember him by continuing to figure out how Hovdets and Hammers are related. Mary-Lou (Hammer)Oldenburg
Mary-Lou Oldenburg
Grandparent
June 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our deepest sympathies to you Iona and you family.
Dianne & Art Meyenburg
Friend
June 18, 2020
Iona sympathy to and your family I was sorry to see this. I remember our friendship we had while we lived neighbors in Odin. Prayers and thinking of you. Edie Shaw
Edie Shaw
Neighbor
June 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathy
Harry and deanna Zea
June 17, 2020
Whenever I would meet Jim, he always had something good to say about a mutual friend. What a wonderful outlook on life. Denny Wegner.
Dennis Wegner
Friend
June 17, 2020
I don't remember Jim personally, but my Mom & Dad, Glen & Stella Curry, knew him well from the produce. Mom, 93, went on & on about what a wonderful guy he was & so nice to work for when I told her he passed. We send our sympathies to the entire family. My husband, Rodney, was friends with Lester, class of 67. Gail (Curry) & Rodney Hanson, & Stella Curry
Gail Hanson
Friend
June 17, 2020
Extending my condolences to all of the Hovdet family members. I always enjoyed chatting with Jim when Id be working outside in my yard and hed be walking by. Hed always stop by to visit for a few minutes. I will always remember his kind smile and gentle ways. He will be missed. God bless!! Barbara Salem
Barbara Salem
Friend
June 17, 2020
May God be with the Hovdet family in their time of bereavement. From Alex's mom .
Mary Jarvis Kent
Friend
June 17, 2020
To the Hovdet Family,
Sorry to hear about Jims passing. He was such a kind and considerate man and always had something nice to say. You can be very proud to call him your father. He will be missed by all that knew him. Condolences to you all.
Brian & Colleen Langeland
Friend
June 16, 2020
Iona and Family, Im so sorry for your loss. I remember Jim as such a nice man from when I came to your house for ceramics class. Hugs!
Laura Dorn
Friend
June 14, 2020
Wed like to extend our deepest sympathies to all of Jims family. We lift you in prayer for strength and healing.
Its hard to imagine Butterfield without Jim. He was a good man. May his memory give you peace.
Daryl and Gina Hall
