1/
Jamie R. Wolner
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie R. Wolner, 86, of Mankato and formerly of St. James died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Laurels Peak Rehabilitation Center. Memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Northview North Mankato Mortuary with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. James will be held in the Spring. Memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor's choice. An on-line guestbook and a place to share a story is available at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Jamie Robert was born April 22, 1934 in North Mankato to Martin and Helen (Dwyer) Wolner. As a youth, the family moved to rural St. James, where he attended and graduated from country school. He farmed alongside his family and took over the farm in 1963. Jamie was a big Minnesota sports fan, especially the Twins and Vikings. He was a farmer who was always willing to help his fellow farmers with any duty that arose. He had attended St. James Catholic Church.
Jamie is survived by his sister, Patricia 'Patty' Van- Thuyne of Mankato; nieces and nephews and their families: Scott and Amy Wolner, Sheri Elbert, Steven and Julie Wolner, Stanley 'Skip' Wolner, Kim and Greg Van Houdt, Janet Legge, Dale and Cindy VanThuyne, Jon and Kari VanThuyne. Jamie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Wolner and his wife, Marilyn; brother-inlaw, David VanThuyne; and nephew-in-law, Don Legge.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Northview- North Mankato Mortuary
2060 Commerce Drive
North Mankato, MN 56003
507-388-2288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northview- North Mankato Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved