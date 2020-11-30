Jamie R. Wolner, 86, of Mankato and formerly of St. James died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Laurels Peak Rehabilitation Center. Memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Northview North Mankato Mortuary with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. James will be held in the Spring. Memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor's choice. An on-line guestbook and a place to share a story is available at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Jamie Robert was born April 22, 1934 in North Mankato to Martin and Helen (Dwyer) Wolner. As a youth, the family moved to rural St. James, where he attended and graduated from country school. He farmed alongside his family and took over the farm in 1963. Jamie was a big Minnesota sports fan, especially the Twins and Vikings. He was a farmer who was always willing to help his fellow farmers with any duty that arose. He had attended St. James Catholic Church.
Jamie is survived by his sister, Patricia 'Patty' Van- Thuyne of Mankato; nieces and nephews and their families: Scott and Amy Wolner, Sheri Elbert, Steven and Julie Wolner, Stanley 'Skip' Wolner, Kim and Greg Van Houdt, Janet Legge, Dale and Cindy VanThuyne, Jon and Kari VanThuyne. Jamie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Wolner and his wife, Marilyn; brother-inlaw, David VanThuyne; and nephew-in-law, Don Legge.