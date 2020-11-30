Jane Marion (Uhlig) Loeschen of St. James was called home to be with her Lord on November 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society - Pleasant View in St. James. A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 3,2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James. Rev. Jim Renz will officiate. Due to covid guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Jane was born on November 12,1940 to Melvin and Katherine (Unger) Uhlig in Cedarburg, Wis. She was baptized
into the Lutheran faith on December 1, 1940 at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg and was confirmed on April 11, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Grafton, Wis. She graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm in 1961. She taught at St. Paul's school in St. James from 1961 until 1966. On June 18, 1966 she married Waldemar J. Loeschen at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. James. After raising her children, Jane resumed teaching and subbing. She also served as the executive assistant in the Chamber of Commerce office until her retirement in 2010.
After her retirement, she continued working on various boards and she was an active volunteer at church and in
the community. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she spent many years as a Sunday School teacher and active member. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, yard work and playing scrabble.
She is survived by her siblings: Ruth Dahlberg (Lee), Roman Uhlig (Darlene), Nancy Siemering (Mike), and Paul Uhlig all of Wisconsin; children: Bruce Loeschen (Debra) of Brownton, Connie Bader (P. William) of Onalaska, Wis., Kathy Hoffman of St. James, and Amy Scott of Plainfield, Ind.; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.J. Loeschen, a sister Geraldine Rahn, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.