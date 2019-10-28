|
JaNette E. Fowler, 93 of Northfield, and formerly Faribault, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park. Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Memorials are preferred to First English Lutheran Church. Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
JaNette Evangeline, the daughter of Reynold A. and Agnes A. (Nelson) Nelson was born on Feb. 15, 1926 in St. James. She graduated from St. James High School in 1944. On Feb. 20, 1946 she was united in marriage to Edward H. Fowler in St. James. During WWII JaNette worked at the shipyards in California supporting the war efforts. She worked in bookkeeping and accounting for Wilcox Mfg and H & C Electric both in Mankato. After moving to Faribault in 1967 she completed her working years with Schreyer Motor Company of Faribault, retiring in 1991. JaNette was a longtime member at First English Lutheran Church and was a woman of strong faith. She loved her husband and family, and was a compassionate and caring friend to all. Her other loves in life included her many activities within the church and community, gardening, singing, fishing, and "treats".
Survivors include her children: Kay L. Fowler of Faribault, Blair (and Barb) Fowler of Northfield, Gail Fowler Hanscom of White Bear Lake, and David (and Marie) Fowler of Marshall, Mo.; grandchildren: Luke Hanscom, Nicole (Fowler) Miller, Libby (Hanscom) Bauer, Kathryn (Fowler) Rock, Marc Hanscom, Josh Fowler and Jeffrey Fowler; 15 great grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. JaNette was preceded in death by her parents, Reynold and Agnes; husband, Edward and sister, Lucille Appel Holte.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019