Jeannette Nasman passed away on April 8, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 AM at the City Park in Hanska. All are invited and asked to bring a lawn chair and to follow CDC Covid guidelines for social distancing and mask use. Burial was at East Sveadahl Lutheran Cemetery in April.
Jeannette Ardis Paulson was born July 31, 1925 at the farm home to Joseph and Alvina (Nundahl) Paulson in Lake Hanska Township, Brown County. She was eldest of nine children. She was baptized and confirmed at Lake Hanska Lutheran Church. Growing up on the farm she knew that she wanted to be a teacher. She would play "school" with her younger brothers and sisters, and Jeannette was the "teacher". She attended rural school through eighth grade then attended Hanska High School, graduating with Class of 1943. She then went to Teachers' Training. She taught in rural one room schools in Brown County for seven years. On August 26, 1951 she married Clarence Nasman at Lake Hanska Lutheran Church. She was a wonderful wife to her husband and mother to their two sons. She kept busy caring for the children, caring for and picking and cleaning eggs from her 500 chickens, bringing lunch out to the fields, and keeping a Christian home. She was active in East Sveadahl Lutheran Church in the WELCA and she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Friendly Learn and Do Extension Club. For many years she organized the Nundahl and Paulson Family Reunions, she was very close to her siblings and their families. She loved flowers and gardening, she would can a lot of fruits and vegetables that she would use for serving delicious and healthy meals, as she was an excellent cook and baker. Jeannette and Clarence looked forward to spending a full day at the Minnesota State Fair for many years. Also would take a trip in the summer and visit the Mason and Nyberg families. In later years Jeannette and Clarence did some traveling with a tour group. They went to Spain, British Isles, Germany, Alaska, and other places. Jeannette was proud of her Norwegian heritage, she and Clarence enjoyed attending the Syttende Mai celebrations in Hanska. She kept in touch with her friends in the Hanska area. She always put others first. In 2007 Jeaimette fell and cracked her pelvis, she lived at Luther Memorial Home in Madelia for about a year. She then went to Brandt Ridge Assisted Living in St. James and Clarence joined her there. In 2011 she fell and broke her upper leg from which she never fully recovered, she entered Pleasant View Good Samaritan March 8,2011 and resided there until her death on April 8, 2020.
Jeannett is survived by her sons and daughters in law James and Lorita Nasman and George and Maureen Nasman and their families, sister Joanne Chambard, brother and sister in law Warren and Kristine Paulson, sister in law Joan Paulson, brother in law Dean Mason and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence in 2017, brothers and sisters in laws Armand and Dorothy Paulson, LaVern and Margie Paulson, Orville and Marsha Paulson, brother Dean Paulson, sister and brother in law Eileen and Tom Nyberg, sister Betty Jane Mason, brother m law George Chambard; brothers in law Winton and John Nasman, sister in law Celeste Nasman, sister in laws and brother in laws Otto and Vivian Jensen, Harold and Dorothy Sorensen, Aldis and Florence Spitzer.