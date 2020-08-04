Jeffrey L. Nelson, 65, of rural St. James, died on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont. A Graveside Service for Jeff will be at 10:33 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at West Sveadahl Cemetery, in rural St. James. Family and friends are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for the service. Donuts and coffee will be served at the cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Searles Bar & Grill. All are welcome to help honor Jeff Nelson! Messages of Sympathy may be sent online to the family at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Jeffrey Lester Nelson was born on April 28, 1955 in St. James, to Lester and Myrtle "Pat" (Gjerstad) Nelson. Jeff graduated from St. James High School in 1973 where he was a member of the State Wrestling Team in 1972 and was a Hall of Fame Wrestler. On March 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Natalie R. Winkelman in South Dakota and in 1991 they were divorced. He attended the University of Minnesota and later transferred to Rochester Community College. Jeff placed 2 nd in the Junior College National Wrestling tournament. After graduating from Rochester Community College in 1976, he continued his education at Jackson Vo-Tech for Plumbing-HVAC. Jeff was a plumber owning and operating Jeff's Plumbing and Heating for over forty years in St. James. On May 29, 1993, he was united in marriage to Mary K. Nelson at Lake Tahoe, CA and on March 3, 2014 they were divorced. He continued his plumbing business in St. James living on Long Lake, rural St. James. Due to brain cancer diagnosis he had to retire in 2019. He was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James being baptized in 1955 & confirmed in 1970. As an adult, he served on its Church Council and was also a Sunday School Teacher. He served as Head Freestyle Wrestling Coach for St. James Cyclones from 1984-1995. Jeff was a wrestling competitor, coach and fan. When he wasn´t busy with wrestling or work, you could find him riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle or socializing with family and friends out at Long Lake.
He is survived by his children, Shane and Callie Nelson of New Ulm, Shenoa and Eric Zierden of Otsego, Kailen Nelson of Minneapolis, Kira and Travis Peterson of Rogers, Minnesota, Ashley Nelson of St. Paul, Ashley Winkelman of Lake Crystal, Joe Nelson of Mankato, and Sofie Nelson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; twelve grandchildren; step-father, Arnie Bishop of Cambridge; brother, Roger and Mary Nelson of Britt, Minnesota; sister, Shiloy Schmidt of St. Michael, Minnesota and other relatives and friends. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Pat Nelson; sister, Phyllis R. Elness and other relatives.