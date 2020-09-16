Jim Roberts, 91, of St. James passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A cherished husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Jim will be deeply missed.
Jim was born March 21, 1929 to Ray and Mabel (Anderson) Roberts in St. James. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in St. James. Jim attended school until his junior year of high school when he enlisted in the United States Navy. At the young age of 17, Jim set off for Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed for two years and earned his GED.
Jim met his wife, Lois, in 1948 while they were both working at Montgomery Ward in Worthington. They were married on May 7, 1950 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. After Jim's service in the Navy was completed, he joined the National Guard out of Worthington. His unit was activated during the Korean Conflict in 1951 and sent to Camp Rucker near Ozark, Ala. Returning to Worthington, he worked at Habicht's Clothing. In 1960, following his service in the Army National Guard, Jim began his career with Metz Baking Co., first as a route driver and later as an agency manager in Sioux City, Iowa. In 1982, he returned to Worthington where he continued working for the company as an area manager. Jim retired from Metz Baking in 1987. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed playing golf, scoring a hole-in-one, fishing, and traveling to southern states during the winter months. He moved to his hometown St. James in 1996 where he enjoyed playing pool and cards at the Band Box. Jim also had a talent for woodworking and frequently crafted tables and birdhouses for friends and family. His wren houses often won blue ribbons in the Watonwan County Fair. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge 101 of Worthington for 63 years. He was also a member of Commandery and Zuhrah Shrine - Minneapolis, Worthington Fraternal Order of Elks, St. James VFW and American Legion, and a charter member of the OAZE Cycle Corp.
Jim is survived by his wife Lois; their daughters Cathy Ness (Jay), Nancy Schield (Tom), and Karen Schield (Don). He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessup Schield (Danielle), Abby Watson (Brandon), Matt Ness, Tyler Schield (Nikki), Drew Schield, and Aubrey Dixon (Paul); great-grandchildren Jonah, Claire, Annie, Rivers, Betsy, Graham, Winter, and Huck; sister Nancy Nehk and brother-in-law Loren Stoakes. Jim is preceded by his parents; infant son Scott William; granddaughter Elizabeth Schield; aunts, uncles, a sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law. A private family service was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James in honor of Jim's life and legacy. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.