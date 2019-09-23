|
Joan Ottum, 83, of St. James died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Pastor Daniel Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Ruth Joan Warnemunde was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Wendell and Myrle (Nelson) Warnemunde. Joan grew up in the LaSalle/St. James area where she attended St. James High School. On Aug. 9, 1952, Joan was united in marriage to Dale Ottum in St. James. The couple made their home on Dale's folk's farm near Butterfield until 1959 when they moved into St. James. Joan did babysitting for several years then worked at Ekman Clothing Store before going to work at the school as a cook where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed coffee time with friends and embroidery; her family and friends especially enjoyed her pies and cooking. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing piano and singing. She was also active in the extension club.
Joan is survived by her daughters: Linda Ottum of St. James, Jocelyn (Mark) Yeadon, Warrenton, Mo., Mary Ottum of St. James; sisters: Sharon Lohmeyer of Tex., Wendy (Jerry) Clark, Tex., Jane (Bob) Johnson of Owatonna; grandchildren: Angela (Jason) Wolgamott, Stephanie (Chris) Bartz, Daniel Yeadon, Samuel Yeadon, Emily (Joel) Wolf, Moriah (Montell) Jones, great-grandchildren; Elijah, Ellie, Gavin, Cora Wolgamott, Autumn Miller; aunts: Lila Jean Mathias of St. James, Lillian Warnemunde of St. James; sister-in-law, Patricia Warnemunde of St. James and many nieces and nephews. Special friend of over 50 years, Marge Harms of St James. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Kevin; parents; brother, Larry and sister Janet.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019