John Oglesby, 72, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Minneapolis at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with his wife, daughters, and niece by his side. Due to recent COVID-19 health concerns, a celebration of life for John will be held at a future date. Notice and invitations to follow at that time. A private funeral will be held at Faith United Methodist Church of Sleepy Eye on Saturday March 21. The clergy will be Rev. Gerhardt Miller. Military Rites provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. In light of recent health concerns this information will be updated on our website soon.
John was born on Nov. 26, 1947, in Mankato, to George and Inez (Dietrich) Oglesby. John graduated from St. James High School in 1968 and served in the United States Army from 1968 to1970. After his time in the Army, John was employed by the Chicago Northwestern/Union Pacific Railroad until he retired in 2008. John met his wife Kathy (Engdahl) in 1970 and they married in 1973 at First Presbyterian Church in St. James. They resided in rural Butterfield until 1987 when they moved to Sleepy Eye. They raised two daughters, Nicole (Clarence Newman) and Natalie (Matt Huberty). John's pride and joy were his two grandsons Jaden Oglesby and Jaxon Huberty. Those who knew John well, knew that he never actually "retired." John was always interested in working from the railroad, to the gas station, to Kraft foods, to helping a friend farm. John liked to socialize and keep busy at work. John was an avid gardener, often giving away bags of vegetables to anyone who would take them. He loved a good card game, snowstorm, and was a passionate Minnesota Vikings fan. In recent years, he looked forward to attending Vikings games at US Bank Stadium for his birthday with friends and family. You could often find John waxing and admiring his 1968 AMX in the garage or walking his 5 pound dog up and down the alley. John was proud of his two grandchildren and spent much of his retirement as "grandpa uber" for his oldest grandson. John was a member of the St. James Masonic Lodge, the Minneapolis Zuhrah Shrine Temple, and the National American Motors Club.
John is survived by his wife, Kathy ("Mrs.O"); his two children: Nicole and Natalie; son-in-laws: Clarence Newman and Matt Huberty; grandsons: Jaden and Jaxon; nieces: Robin Houck and Page Griebel; and nephew, Lawrence Hunt. He was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother Inez; sister, LaVern.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020