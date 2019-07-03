|
Judie Krumheuer, 79, of Darfur passed away at her home on July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m, Monday, July 8, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Darfur with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen officiating. Burial will be at First Mennonite Cemetery north of Butterfield. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in Mountain Lake Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Monday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Mt. Lake.
Judith Ann Krumheuer was born Jan 4, 1940 in Remer. She grew up on a farm near Darfur with parents Peter and Marie Stoesz. Attending Comfrey school (District 44) through 1952 and graduating from Mountain Lake High school in 1958. After graduation she went to Minneapolis to attend the Minnesota School of Business to become a PBX operator. Judie lived at the Minneapolis Girls Club for seven months making friends and moving to an apartment together. These friends became lifelong friends who she kept in touch with her whole life. Judie married Harland on Nov. 26, 1960 and continued to live in Minneapolis until 1971 when she moved to the Darfur area, she had two sons, John and Jason and daughter Laura. Judie worked a variety of jobs first as a Nanny, Nurses Aid, County dispatcher and Server and in 1989 went to South Central College for a degree as a Human service technician then worked at MRCI in Mankato until she retired in 2006. Of all her jobs her most rewarding one was having foster kids for 17 years. Judie belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and was voted as president for two terms, was active as a school board member at Comfrey School, helped in a number of fundraising activities , did a number of mission trips for the church including helping at an orphanage in Bogota, Colombia and was an active member at Bethlehem Lutheran church in Darfur. She loved her community and had a very close circle of friends. She enjoyed going to Texas every winter and traveling any time she could, bowling, birthday club, Red Hat's and enjoying life and helping all people she encountered. Judie had a gift of making everyone she encountered feel special and loved.
She is survived by her children: Laura (Thomas) Patterson of New Ulm, Jason (Nancy) Krumheuer of Olivia, John (Nikkolette) Krumheuer of Minneapolis; brothers: Harvey (Elizabeth) Dahline of Grand Rapids, Ron (Linda) Stoesz of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren: Wesley, Danielle, Andrea, Casey, Bradley, Daniel, Bailey and Jolynn, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings: Harry, Donald, Marge; sisters-in-law: Mary and Dorie.
