June Engelking, 90, of Alexandria, passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 pm, Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church one hour before services on Saturday.You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
June Curry married Douglas Engelking on Sept. 17,1946. They were married 56 years. June was born in Butterfield, to Thomas (Tom) and Edith (Hansen) Curry on June 1, 1929. She attended school in Butterfieid, and in St James. June worked in multiple places as a nurse aide, resort owner, cafe owner/cook. June enjoyed cooking for her family, making scrubies,, baking banana bread, and crocheting. Doug and June made their home in St. James from 1946 to 1969 moving then to Alexandria. June had a compassionate heart and would always be there for anyone who needed her and was always a caregiver to whoever needed her.
June is survived by her children : Gloria "Jean" Pew and husband Jim, Geri Rotert and husband John, Douglas Engelking, Michael Engelking, Debra Esping and husband Randy; 17 grandkids and 31 great grandkids. June is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Engelking, parents: Tom and Edith Curry; brothers: Richard (Dick) and Roger Curry, Grandson Jeffery Pew and Great Grandson Oliver Engelking.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019