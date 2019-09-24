|
|
Kathleen "Johnson" Thiesse, 82, of St. James, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019 at Temperance Lake Ridge in Sherburn, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life Service for Kathleen, will be 11a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at the Assembly of God Regional Worship Center, 2 Cross Road Street in Sherburn, with Rev. David Ciske officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Arrangements by Kramer Family Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Kathleen was born July 3, 1937 to Everett and Nona (Armstead) Bloomquist of St. James. There she was raised and graduated from high school in1955. Kathleen went on to Augustana College in Sioux Falls S.D. Her love for art and children inspired her to pursue a degree in art and teaching. Her first teaching position was in Rockford, Ill., and it was here that she met her husband Neil Johnson on July 21, 1962. Together they raised their children, Bridget and Kevin, moving first to Edina and then settling in Northfield. Neil passed away after nearly a year long battle with cancer in June, 1984. With her childrenraised, Kathleen renewed her interest in teaching children by doing mission work in Haiti for several years. Her faith in God was strong and she spent endless volunteer hours working in the churches at which she attended whether in Northfield or St. James, upon her return from the mission field. After moving back to her hometown of St James, Kathleen met and married Joel Thiesse on Aug. 30, 1997. Together they traveled, spent time with friends, attended many worship events and enjoyed their time with grandchildren. Joel spent countless hours by her side as she advanced through her last years with Lewy Body Dementia.
She is survived by her husband, Joel Thiesse of St. James; her son, Kevin (Becky) Johnson of Northfield; daughter: Bridget (Jack) Malisow of Plymouth and her five grandchildren: Annika, Noah and Isak Johnson, Lauren and Quinn Malisow; brother, Keith Bloomquist of St James; sister, Kris ( Dan) Kne of Scandia and their children Lindsay and Andy and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Susan; her mother, Nona and father Everett.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, 2019