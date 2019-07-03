|
|
Kenneth Bottem, 89, of St. James died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, at Albion Lutheran Church, rural St. James with Rev. Bob Springer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Kenneth Lloyd Bottem was born in rural Watonwan County on Dec. 31, 1929, the son of George and Thea (Blackstad) Bottem. Ken served in the Air Force, while stationed in Japan, met his future wife, Mie 'Mieko' Nishikawa at a dance they both attended. Ken returned to the States and completed his military service. He then returned to Japan and he and Mieko were married June 3, 1952 in Tokyo. The couple made their home in Minnesota where they farmed for seven years. They moved into St. James where Ken went to work for the police department, where he worked for over 20 years. He then opened and operated Bottem Locksmith shop. Following retirement they moved to Marcell and lived on Spider Lake then to Grand Rapid and back to St. James in 2004.
Ken is survived by a brother, Arnold (Delores) Bottem of Litchfield; six nieces, five nephews, many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant brother, James and siblings: Ruth and Leland Pearson and Telford and Luetta Bottem.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 3 to July 6, 2019