Kenneth Gene "Topy" Redmond


1940 - 2020
Kenneth Gene "Topy" Redmond Obituary
Kenneth Gene "Topy" Redmond, 79, of St. James, died on Feb. 1, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Memorial Service will be held later this Spring. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Kenneth was born Dec. 2, 1940, in St. James, to parents Leo and Lorene "Huck" Redmond. He grew up and attended school in St. James. He was a proud and doting grandfather, loved fishing, bingo, western movies and books, and watching ball games.Kenny spent the last year of his life at Madelia Living Meadows where he received exceptional care and made many friends.
Kenny is survived by his daughter: Vickie of Ramsey; three grandchildren: Sam, Charlie, and Jordan; sisters: Gail Melson of Butterfield, Maxine Wagner of Lake Crystal; brother, Richard (Carol) Redmond of St. James. He is preceded in death by his son, Jim; brothers: Robert and Thomas; nephew, Todd; parents: Leo and Lorene.
Published in St. James Plaindealer on Feb. 8, 2020
