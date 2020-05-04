|
|
Kenneth W. Marsh, 93, of Burnsville passed away from COVID-19 on April 28, 2020. Ken grew up on a farm in St. James. He was in the Army and served in the occupation of Japan following World War II. After returning to the farm, Ken was hired as a mechanic for Northwest Airlines and then became a pilot for North Central and Republic Airlines. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and loved spending time at the church camp, Chi Rho. Ken was a skilled handyman who would take on any challenge. He had many special friends and enjoyed socializing, golfing and dancing.
Ken is survived by wife, Kathy; children: Kari Marsh and Sara Marsh; grandchildren: Dylan Noaman and Grace Noaman; step-children: Mike Schlagel, Debbie Engel, Patrick Schlagel, Julie Anderson, Mary Beth Hagberg and Janet Gorshe.He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Sophia (Fett) Marsh; wife, Carmen (Tucker) Marsh; and sister. Pauline (Marsh) Jorgenson.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held at Fort Snelling in May, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Kenneth Marsh to Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research Fund 1-855-852-8129, or St. John's Lutheran Church (Memo: "Chi Rho Center"): 4842 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Published in St. James Plaindealer from May 4 to May 12, 2020