Kenneth Stradtman, 87, of St. James passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Mi Casa Nursing Center in Mesa, Ariz. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in South Branch with Rev. Matthew Rusert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Friday at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James from 5 to p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Saturday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
