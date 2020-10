Or Copy this URL to Share

Kent Olson, Memorial Service for Kent Olson who died May 8, 2020 will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Voss Park Picnic Shelters in Butterfield. Picnic tables will be available for seating, but you may want to bring your own lawn chairs. Beverages will be available.

