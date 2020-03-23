|
|
Kermit Johnson, 97, of St. James passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, services will be at a later date at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church in St. James. Military Honors and burial will take place at East Sveadahl Lutheran Cemetery then. You may send condolences to the family online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020