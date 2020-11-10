Kevin Arthur Benson, 70 of Chanhassen and St. James passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Due to the risks of COVID, a private family funeral will be held. An outdoor event will be planned next summer to celebrate his life with family and friends. Details will be communicated in a follow up obituary prior to the event.

Kevinwas born on March 23, 1950. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned The Bronze Star Medal. He was a loyal friend to many. He had a distinguished career as the Superintendent at Bent Creek Golf Course where he enjoyed working and golfing.

Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and MaryJane Benson, wife Leanne Benson. Carried on by sons Ryan (Jaci) Benson and Brandon (Chelsea) Benson; grandchildren Olivia, Isabel, Barkley and Trygve; siblings Steve Benson, Keith Benson, Kathy (Mike) Turtle and Jeff (Bernice) Benson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store