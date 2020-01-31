|
|
Lamondt H. Zarn passed away on Jan. 30, from cancer, in California, Mo. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service directly following at 2 p.m., all at Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family of Lamondt H. Zarn C/O the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin Cantriel California, Mo.
Lamondt H. Zarn, was born in Glendale, Calif., on March 3, 1962. When he was two and half years old he was brought to St. James, to live with his aunt and uncle, Carol and Eugene Zarn. They later adopted him. He attended school in St. James graduating from Richfield High school in June 1980. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the Marines. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and Okinawa for three years. After his discharge, he worked in various jobs and settling in California, Mo. Where he met and married Carolyn Artelt on Dec. 31, 1988.
Survivors are his wife, Carolyn Zarn; son, David (Sharon) Zarn; step daughter, Amber White; parents: Eugene and Carol Zarn; brothers: Leon (Karen) Miller and Leland Miller; sister Ronda Miller; brother-in-law, Mike (Marci) Skrove; aunts, uncles and cousins, also five grandchildren and one step grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Skrove; grandparents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020