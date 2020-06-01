LaRoy Fast, 62, of Butterfield passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. A drive by visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Private family service will be held at St. Olaf Church in Odin with burial in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the indoor service is limited to family (and special invite). The outdoor committal is open to the public. Due to the pandemic, lunch will not be available at the church. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
LaRoy Edward Fast was born on Aug. 11, 1957 to Edward and Gladys (Schmidt) Fast in Mountain Lake. He was baptized at the First Mennonite Church, Mountain Lake. He received his education at Butterfield-Odin Schools where he received his high school diploma in 1976. He went on to earn a degree in Electric Motor Rewinding at Jackson Votech in 1977. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Diane. They were united in marriage on Jan. 28, 1978 at the First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake. They were blessed with two daughters, Katherine and Angela, and shared 43 years in marriage. Throughout his life, LaRoy farmed with his dad and brother until their passing, at which point LaRoy and Diane took over the farming operation. During his farming career, he worked various jobs including Balzer Mfg., Kennel-Aire, and Toro. He retired from farming following the 2019 harvest after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. LaRoy loved to travel with the love of his life throughout their 43 years together. For the past 10 years, they enjoyed a winter getaway to Treasure Island, Florida. Additionally, LaRoy found pleasure in taking Sunday drives in the convertible and stopping at the Dairy Queen. Playing with and watching his grandkids grow always brought a smile to his face. LaRoy loved his family and enjoyed many Sunday afternoons watching football, sharing laughs, and enjoying drinks on the deck together. Following a whipple procedure in February 2020, LaRoy was deemed cancer free. Recovery from the surgery proved difficult as complications lead to an infection that overtook his body. LaRoy passed away at St. Mary's Hospital-Rochester, on May 28, 2020.
LaRoy is survived by his wife Diane; their daughters: Katherine (Andy) Petty of Butterfield, and Angela (Kyle) Blair of Madelia; four grandchildren: Ethan and Olivia Petty, Liam and Nolan Blair; mother, Gladys Fast of Mountain Lake; sister LaVonne (David) Jungas of Mountain Lake; and many nieces and nephews. LaRoy is preceded in death by his grandson, Colin Blair; his father, Edward Fast; his brother and sister-in-law DeLyle and Luann Fast; and father-in-law Lawrence Strenge. Blessed be his memory.
LaRoy Edward Fast was born on Aug. 11, 1957 to Edward and Gladys (Schmidt) Fast in Mountain Lake. He was baptized at the First Mennonite Church, Mountain Lake. He received his education at Butterfield-Odin Schools where he received his high school diploma in 1976. He went on to earn a degree in Electric Motor Rewinding at Jackson Votech in 1977. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Diane. They were united in marriage on Jan. 28, 1978 at the First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake. They were blessed with two daughters, Katherine and Angela, and shared 43 years in marriage. Throughout his life, LaRoy farmed with his dad and brother until their passing, at which point LaRoy and Diane took over the farming operation. During his farming career, he worked various jobs including Balzer Mfg., Kennel-Aire, and Toro. He retired from farming following the 2019 harvest after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. LaRoy loved to travel with the love of his life throughout their 43 years together. For the past 10 years, they enjoyed a winter getaway to Treasure Island, Florida. Additionally, LaRoy found pleasure in taking Sunday drives in the convertible and stopping at the Dairy Queen. Playing with and watching his grandkids grow always brought a smile to his face. LaRoy loved his family and enjoyed many Sunday afternoons watching football, sharing laughs, and enjoying drinks on the deck together. Following a whipple procedure in February 2020, LaRoy was deemed cancer free. Recovery from the surgery proved difficult as complications lead to an infection that overtook his body. LaRoy passed away at St. Mary's Hospital-Rochester, on May 28, 2020.
LaRoy is survived by his wife Diane; their daughters: Katherine (Andy) Petty of Butterfield, and Angela (Kyle) Blair of Madelia; four grandchildren: Ethan and Olivia Petty, Liam and Nolan Blair; mother, Gladys Fast of Mountain Lake; sister LaVonne (David) Jungas of Mountain Lake; and many nieces and nephews. LaRoy is preceded in death by his grandson, Colin Blair; his father, Edward Fast; his brother and sister-in-law DeLyle and Luann Fast; and father-in-law Lawrence Strenge. Blessed be his memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.