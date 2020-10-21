A Celebration of Life Service for Larry J. Hempeck, 60, of rural Butterfield will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, St. James, with Pastor Lori Hope officiating. Private Family Burial will be at a later time.
Larry was called to his eternal rest suddenly on Friday morning, October 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in St. James surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the church in St. James. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com.
Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
He is survived by his wife, Jody Hempeck of rural Butterfield; daughter, Kelly (Jared) Wohlford of Odin; son, Andrew (Mikayla) Hempeck of Mountain Lake; three grandchildren, Bennett and Marshall Wohlford and Berkley Hempeck; sister, Kris Hempeck of Lake Crystal; his Godparent Jerry Hempeck of Butterfield; and other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Verna (Friesen) Hempeck, Emil and Mavis (Johnson) Hempeck, John and Marie (Quiring) Friesen, and other relatives and friends.