1/
Larry J. Hempeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Celebration of Life Service for Larry J. Hempeck, 60, of rural Butterfield will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, St. James, with Pastor Lori Hope officiating. Private Family Burial will be at a later time.
Larry was called to his eternal rest suddenly on Friday morning, October 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in St. James surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the church in St. James. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com.
Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
He is survived by his wife, Jody Hempeck of rural Butterfield; daughter, Kelly (Jared) Wohlford of Odin; son, Andrew (Mikayla) Hempeck of Mountain Lake; three grandchildren, Bennett and Marshall Wohlford and Berkley Hempeck; sister, Kris Hempeck of Lake Crystal; his Godparent Jerry Hempeck of Butterfield; and other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Verna (Friesen) Hempeck, Emil and Mavis (Johnson) Hempeck, John and Marie (Quiring) Friesen, and other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved