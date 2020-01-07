|
LaVonne B. Kruse (Vonnie), the daughter of John and Frannie (Dykstra) Bruns was born Aug. 29, 1925 in Sioux County, Iowa. Vonnie married Ivan P. Kruse in Heron Lake, on May 28, 1945, while he was on leave from the Navy. Vonnie and Ivan were a special couple and enjoyed 52 years of a very happy marriage. They especially loved family and made many trips to Minnesota for grandchildren's activities, where they were fondly known by all as Grandma and Grandpa Iowa. Vonnie and Ivan farmed and worked in several Northwest Iowa communities. It seemed that Vonnie knew just about everybody and enjoyed visiting wherever she went. Vonnie truly loved being from Iowa. Ivan passed away in 1997, and in 2017, Vonnie transitioned to St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer, Iowa until her death on Dec. 28, 2019.
Left to cherish Grandma Iowa's memory are her daughter and her family. Marilyn lives with her husband, Craig Mueller, in St. James. Her grandchildren: Lindsay Weaver (Aaron) of Sioux Falls S.D.,; Ryan Mueller (Danielle) of Lake Crystal and Brady Mueller (Nano) of Bloomington, and Kelsey Nelson (Gerad) of LaQuinta Calif. Great-grandchildren include: Grace, Nora and Ben Weaver, Callie, Grant, Delaney, Joseph and Maren Mueller, Frederick Mueller, and Elliet, Lucy and Maggie Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; husband and son, Brad.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020