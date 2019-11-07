|
Lawrence A. "Larry" Schmold, 91, of rural Ormsby, was called to his eternal rest on Monday morning Nov. 4, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in St. James. A Celebration of Life Service for Larry will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, Illinois with burial in Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Elgin, Ill. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, Ill. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com, or lairdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the , or the .
Lawrence Albert Schmoldt was born to Alfred and Gertrude (Gnekow) Schmoldt in Hanover Township, rural Elgin, Ill. He attended Hilltop Elementary School and attended Dundee Community High School. Larry was employed for Sears, Robuck in Elgin. He then started his forty-three year career with St. Charles Kitches in St. Charles, Ill. On Jan. 29, 1977 he was united in marriage to Patricia Harrington in Elgin, Ill. After their marriage they lived in Elgin until moving to rural Ormsby, on Aug. 1, 1990. Larry helped Howard Schmoldt, his brother, and Daryl Olson in their snowmobile business in Ormsby. He later helped Don Winkelman on his farm. He greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and fixing things.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Schmoldt of rural Ormsby; children: sons and daughters, Larry (Rachele) Schmoldt of Prescott Valley, Ariz., David Schmoldt of Elgin, Ill., Kathy Thurow of Meritt Island, Fla., Douglas (Michelle) Welty of Crest Hill, Ill., Sherrie (Russell) Zabran of Maquoketa, Iowa; twelve grandchildren; Thirteen great-grandchildren and Three great-great grandchildren; brother, William Schmoldt of St. Charles, Ill.; sister, Margene Absolon of Crystal Falls, Mich.; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Gertrude Schmoldt; son, Jim Welty; granddaughter, Pam Wilder; brothers: Howard and Marvin Schmoldt; brother-in-law, Richard Absolon; sister-in-law, Jean Schmold, and other relatives.
