Leo Heinrichs, 86, of St. James died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Pleasant View in St. James. Services and burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Leo Heinrichs was born on the family farm just outside Butterfield on July 31, 1933, the son of Jacob and Marie (Peters) Heinrichs. Leo attended Butterfield High School. Served in the Army from April 1953 until April 1955. On June 6, 1958, he married Rosalie Bodin in St. James. Leo worked for a short period of time at Butterfield Produce and Tony Down. He spent most of his years in the lumber yard business working at Jacoby Lumber, Ormsby Lumber, and Overson Lumber where he retired in 1996. Leo loved to ride and show horses. His least favorite activity was baling hay. He had been a member of the fair board, several committees in the WSCA an South Central. His favorite dog was sparkles.
Leo is survived by his wife Rosalie and several nieces and nephews.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020