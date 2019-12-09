|
|
Leon Malmgren, 86, of St. James, passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church, a Christian Mothers Rosary will be recited beginning at 9:15 a.m., at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. James with full military Honors provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials are preferred to the St. James Catholic Church Restoration fund. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Leon Dale Malmgren was born April 25, 1933 at the Sandmeyer family farm near Comfrey. He graduated from St. James High School in 1951. After graduation he worked for Malmgren Implement in St. James. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. Upon honorable discharge he returned to St. James to continue serving in the National Guard and worked for Malmgren Implement. He then went to work for Watonwan County Highway Department where he worked until his retirement. On April 28, 1955 he married his devoted wife of 65-years, Monica Samlaska at the Catholic Church in Madelia. They were blessed with three children: Dennis Malmgren of St. James, Dean and Lisa (Downs) of Alexandria, Laura and Steve Lang of St. James. Nine grandchildren: Stacey Malmgren of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Leslie Malmgren of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kelsey Malmgren of Marco Island, Fla.; Devin Malmgren of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Stephanie (Jacob) Klatte of LaCrosse, Wash; Aaron (Abbie) Malmgren of Mustang, Okla.; Matthew (special friend Jody Weisel) of Parachute, Colo.; Rachel Lang of St. James, (University of St. Mary's, Winona); McKenzie Lang of St. James. Five great-grandchildren: Jaiyanna Berry; Jackson, William and Grayson Klatte and Freya Malmgren. Leon enjoyed time spent in his workshop, auctions, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by three siblings: Dewayne (Marie) Malmgren, Janice (Robert W.) Anderson and Elaine (Michael) Anderson. Leon was preceded in death by his parents: Lucy E. (Sandmeyer) and Walter Malmgren.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 14, 2019