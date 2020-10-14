Leonard Dalen

Leonard Arvin Dalen, 95, died on October 3, 2020 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. He was born on November 23, 1924 in Chippewa County to Leonard and Agnes (Andrews) Dalen. He has one sister, JoAnn Schliemann (husband Dale) of Yakima, Wash.
Leonard was raised on a farm near Milan. He was baptized and confirmed at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan. He attended Milan High School, graduating in 1942. Leonard served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, spending the majority of his service time in the Philippines. After his discharge, he worked with his father on the farm for 1 ½ years before going on to school. Leonard attended Minneapolis Business College for one year and then went to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, for three years, where he graduated with a B. A. degree in 1951. He received his Master's Degree in Business Education at Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, Colo. in August 1957. Leonard married Betty Adams at the Wood Lake Methodist Church in Wood Lake on August 26, 1950 and they were happily married for 67 years when Betty passed away. They were blessed with three children, Jerry and wife Sue (Rettke) Dalen of Wabasha, Dean and wife Theresa (Hill) Dalen of Darwin, and daughter Jane (Dalen) Miller and husband Brad of Luck, Wis., and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jillian (Dalen) Anderson and husband Kasey and their sons Hunter and Chance, Jennifer Dalen and her friend Bryant Dick, Adam Dalen and his wife Darcy (Cornelius) Dalen, Andrea (Dalen) Beduhn and her husband Ryan and their daughter Bauer, Kaia (Miller) Chambers and her husband Tanner and their son Johannes, and Joshua Miller and his wife Rachel (Miller) Miller. Leonard taught Business Education at Clara City High School for five years (1951 - 56) and at St. James Public Schools for 30 years (1956 – 86). He coached numerous sports during his teaching career, most notably golf, as he started the golf program at St. James High School and coached until his retirement. He was inducted into the St. James High School Hall of Fame as a coach in 2016. Leonard was a committed husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who devoted his life to his family and faith. His humor and kindness will be missed. As a teacher and coach, he touched the lives of so many people. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church in St. James, serving as financial secretary for many years. He was manager of the St. James Public Schools Credit Union from 1959 to 1997 and continued to serve as treasurer until 2004. He was a Charter Member of the St. James Lion's Club from October, 1957, serving as Secretary-Treasurer for many years. In 2012, he was awarded the Lion's Club's most prestigious national honor, the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He was also a member of the Watonwan Country Club, the VFW, and served on the Lakes & Parks board in St. James. Leonard enjoyed all sports – especially playing golf, baseball, and softball and he won numerous golf championships. He especially enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's athletic events. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, and doing a lot of reading. Later in life, a daily highlight for him was going to "The Office" (aka The Band Box) to play gin rummy with the guys. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his parents. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private gravesite service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Memorials may be sent to District 840 Foundation, 500 3rd Avenue South, P.O. Box 509, St. James, MN 56081 OR Harmony River Living Center, 1555 Sherwood St SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 OR Sturm Funeral Home, 906 10th Ave S, St James, MN 56081 OR Jerry Dalen, 67049 155th Ave., Wabasha, MN 55981. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.