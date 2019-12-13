|
Leroy Leinenweber, 80, of St. James died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at United Health District in Blue Earth, . Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at First Lutheran Church in St. James. Visitation will be at First Lutheran Church in St. James on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., and one hour before services on Monday. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with military honors provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
LeRoy Dean Leinenweber was born to Ben and Mildred Leinenweber on Nov. 14, 1939 at St. James Hospital. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in St. James. While in high school, he was active in football and FFA. As a senior, he was awarded the Minnesota "Star Farmer" award for poultry. He graduated from St. James High School in 1958, but never got to cross the stage to receive his diploma because he enlisted in the National Guard a few days before the ceremony. He proudly served in the National Guard from 1958-1966. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Ruth Warling, on Nov. 26, 1960, at the First Lutheran Church in St. James. Because of his love of FFA while in school, he naturally become a prosperous farmer who loved nothing more then harvest time and bringing in the bountiful crop. In August of 1963, they were blessed with their only child, David, who carries on the family legacy of farming. LeRoy worked hard to get his private pilot's license and became a member of the International Flying Farmers and would take the family around the country to the conventions. He also enjoyed flying with "the guys" to Canada on fishing trips and later went by motorhome, the last one becoming his pride and joy. He was a member of the Lions, American Legion, Newmar Kountry Klub, Corn Economics Group and the CFS Marketing Group. He was a lifetime member of the First Lutheran Church. He was very active in the Corn and Soybean Growers Association, promoting ethanol and bio-diesel fuels. While LeRoy loved fishing, hunting, flying, tractor pulling, snowmobiling and camping, LeRoy and Carolyn were rarely apart and spent several winters in Arizona where he enjoyed taking friends for Jeep rides in the desert and was a member of the M&F Jeepers. He was always cracking jokes and enjoyed some tricky kisses from the ladies. He was good natured even when his daughter-in-law dumped an entire load of corn all down the road. He was farming and very active up until his passing.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Ruth Leinenweber; son, David (Lynette) Leinenweber of Butterfield; sister, Diane (Jack) Dykes of Ballwin, Mo.; sister-in-law, Lois (Randall) Bjerke of Boulder, Colo.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Warling of Clive, Iowa; brother-in-law, Russell (Beatrice) Warling of St. James. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mildred Leinenweber and daughter-in-Law, Tammy Jo Leinenweber. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at United Hospital District in Blue Earth, for going above and beyond the duties of a healthcare provider and for the immense compassion that was shown to LeRoy and his loved ones during the final difficult days. We can't thank you enough.
