Lois Engel, 75, died on Jan. 28, 2020 at St. Johns Lutheran Home in Springfield. Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Gene Alms officiating. Burial will be at Mt Hope Cemetery in St. James at a later date. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Tuesday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Memorials are preferred to Augustana Lutheran Church, National MS Society, Salvation Army, or the COPD Foundation.
Lois Jean Engel was born on March 20,1944 at Immanuel Hospital in Mankato, to Elmer Krueger and Geraldine (Kuehl) Krueger. She attended Franklin School in Mankato, and Wellcome Memorial School in Garden City. Lois was married to Frank (Tom) Morrow, Sr. on July 16, 1960 at St. James Catholic Church. Upon their marriage she gained a son and Tom gained a daughter. Together they had one daughter and two sons. Tom died on Oct. 4,1969. She was a member of St. James Eagles Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Augustana Lutheran Church Sewing Circle and Augustana Lutheran Church. Lois's hobbies were counted cross stitch, knitting and crocheting. Most of which she gave away as gifts or to charity projects. She worked at various jobs, some of which were in food production for Tony Downs Foods in St. James and Madelia, Green Giant and Swift Eckrich in St. James. She was also a laundromat attendant,bartender, senior citizens assistant and worked for a short time at S.T. Industries. Her last ten working years were at Norwood in Sleepy Eye. Lois married Ronald Engel on Sept. 4,1993 at Augustana Lutheran Church in St James. From this marriage she acquired two more daughters.
Lois is survived by daughters: Shelli Laplante, Cheryl (Eugene) Tauer, Dawn Fast, Laura Sense; sons: Frank Morrow, Jr. Michael (Autumn) Morrow; sisters: Diane (Robert) Sorenson, Barbara (Rick) Ristau, Liane (Norman) Porter; brothers: James (Carol) Krueger, Larry (Bonita) Krueger, Warren (Kathy) Krueger; brother-in-law, Dave Knaack; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; both husbands; sister, Carol Knaack and son, Richard Heck.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020