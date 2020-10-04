Loretta was called to her eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A Celebration of Life Service for Loretta L. Bottin, 90, of Mountain Lake, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in St. James, Minnesota with Pastor Wesley Bruss officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery in rural Butterfield, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont and one hour prior to the services at the church. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid 19 restrictions we will be limiting the number of guests for the visitation in the
funeral home at any given time. We also encourage the public to practice social distancing guidelines throughout the visitation and service and please wear a mask.
Loretta Lou Hanson was born on February 1, 1930 to Maylon and Laura (Krueger) Hanson in Gregory, Tripp County, South Dakota. She was baptized in Gregory, South Dakota. She moved with her family to Minnesota in 1936 and received her education in Ormsby and later in District #33 Country School. Loretta was confirmed at St. Matthew's Church in Butterfield, Minnesota. She later attended Mountain Lake School until the 10 th grade. On June 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ervin Harvey Bottin at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimball Township, rural Alpha, Minnesota. After their marriage they farmed in Cedar Township, near Odin until 1974 when they moved to farm in rural Mountain Lake. In 2010, they moved into Windom. Ervin was called to his eternal rest on May 9, 2012. Loretta continue making her home in Windom until most recently becoming a resident of the Good Samaritan Home in Mt. Lake. They were active members of St. Matthew's Church, Loretta serving on it's ladies aid and held various offices within the ladies aid. After it closed she became a member of St. John's Church in Darfur. Loretta enjoyed baking, crocheting, camping, going to Mesa, Arizona for the winter. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Linda Dunker of Mountain Lake, Minnesota, Kevin (Shirley) Bottin of Mountain Lake, Minnesota and Jeffrey (Beverly) Bottin of rural Odin, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Cory Lorenz-(Amy Pederson), Shayne Bottin, Brandee (Jason) Jepsen, Amber (Robb) Smith, Angela (Clint) Serl, Casandra (Michael) Newth, Jeremy Bottin and Heather (Daniel) Eischen; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, DeLyle (Carol) Hanson of
Holmen, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Janice Hanson of rural Odin, Minnesota and Bonnie Bottin
of Madelia, Minnesota; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Maylon and Laura Hanson; husband, Ervin H. Bottin; infant daughter, Cheryl; son-in-law, Kent Dunker; brothers, Myron (Loretta) Hanson and Marvin Hanson; mother and fathers-in law, Pearl and Ed Bottin- Art Bottin sister-in-law, Helen Hanson; brothers-in-law, Marvin Bottin and Edward Bottin and other relatives.