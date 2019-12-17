|
Lori Nusbaum, 48, of St. James died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as Celebrant. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Thursday. Family prefers memorials in lieu of flowers.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019