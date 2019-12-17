Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Lori Nusbaum Obituary
Lori Nusbaum, 48, of St. James died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as Celebrant. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Thursday. Family prefers memorials in lieu of flowers. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -