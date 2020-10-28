Louise Knickrehm, 93, passed away at her home in Madelia on Monday, October 19, 2020.
A private graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with Rev. Jim Renz officiating.
Louise Virginia Knickrehm was born on December 6, 1926 in Chicago, Ill. to Walter and Amanda (Anderson) Sorensen. She passed away October 19, 2020 in Madelia. She moved at an early age to Plato Center, Ill. where she spent her childhood and graduated from high school. She was united in marriage to Reynold Knickrehm on February 16, 1952. Reynold and Louise moved to Minnesota to raise their family. They spent seven years on the farm where Louise enjoyed the work and loved the animals.
Her faith, especially St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, was an important part of who she was. She served as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer of Ladies Aid and spent many years volunteering for St. Paul's school. She also spent 30 years volunteering at Treasure Haus resale shop in New Ulm and at Luther Memorial Home in Madelia.
She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours taking care of her grandsons and many other children.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Shirley) Knickrehm, and Bonnie (Roger) Hennis. She is also survived by grandsons Andy (Suzanne Willaert) Hennis, Scott (Theresa) Hennis, and great-grandchildren Luke, Alex, Cecelia and Caroline Hennis. Additional survivors include sisters-in-law Pat Sorensen, Mary Lou Knickrehm, Germaine Rust, Lorraine Sawatzky, Don and Elaine Henze and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Reynold, sister Marie, brothers Carl and Fred, brothers-in-law Charles and Harold Knickrehm, Charles Snyder, Myron Jamieson, sister-in-law Liz Sorensen and nephew Mike Jamieson.