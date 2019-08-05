|
|
Ambassador Lowell Bruce Laingen, 96, died peacefully Monday, July 15th, 2019 at Maplewood Park Place, Bethesda, Maryland. There will be two Memorial Services, at which all are welcome. The first will be held at St. Olaf Church of Odin, on Saturday, 17 Aug. 10:30 A.M., with a reception and brunch to follow, at the Odin Town Hall. The second service will be held at All Saints Church in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 A.M. A reception will be held immediately after in the Church's Great Hall.
Bruce Laingen was born on a farm in Butterfield, the son of Palmer and Mabel Laingen. He served in World War II as a naval officer (lieutenant, junior grade, Supply Corps) aboard Landing Ship Medium 66 in the South Pacific. He then graduated from St. Olaf College in Minnesota (Cum Laude in History and Economics), later receiving an M.A. in International Relations from the University of Minnesota, and an honorary Ph.D. from the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs. He also studied at the National War College in Washington, D.C. In 1947 he participated in a project called SPAN (Student Project for Amity Among Nations) which inspired him to join the Foreign Service, which he did in 1949. He served at posts in Germany, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Malta by President Ford in 1977. Stateside he served on the Greek Desk and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs. Ambassador Laingen was appointed Charge d'Affairs to Iran by President Carter in 1979, and was taken hostage in Tehran on November 4th of that year, where he remained in captivity with his colleagues for 444 days. For his service in Iran he was awarded the State Department Award for Valor. During that time, his wife Penne created the Yellow Ribbon as a symbol of unity – and the original ribbon from the oak tree in their front yard is part of the American Folklife Center collection of the U.S. Library of Congress. Bruce is the author of "Yellow Ribbon: The Secret Journal of Bruce Laingen" (1992). Following his time as a hostage in Iran, Bruce Laingen was appointed Vice President of the National Defense University, where he served until 1987 when he retired from the Foreign Service after 38 years. He continued serving in various capacities during retirement, including as Executive Director of the National Commission on the Public Service (The Volcker Commission), and for 15 years as President of the American Academy of Diplomacy - a private institution dedicated to furthering the highest standards of the diplomatic service. In 2010, he was presented the Lifetime Contributions to American Diplomacy Award by the American Foreign Service Association. He was also recognized as a "Father of the Year" by the Father's Day/Mother's Day Council, in 1981. Bruce Laingen was a humble farm boy, naval officer, consummate diplomat, American patriot and servant leader. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father and grandfather who left a legacy of humility and service to everyone who was blessed to know him.
Bruce leaves his wife of 62 years, Penelope (Babcock) Laingen; his sons: William Bruce, Charles Winslow and James Palmer; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; his sister Norma Marsh; and many friends and colleagues from a life of selfless service. He follows his brothers in passing, Arvid and Kenneth. His request was services emphasizing celebration, not sadness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either All Saints Church (https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/511988); or his alma mater: St Olaf College (https://stolaf.wufoo.com/forms/r1mkv7w41lx2q6n/).
